Prosecutors question the DWI arrest of defense attorney

Back in January, officers called Serna an Uber when they say he appeared intoxicated walking out of a Whole Foods.

After getting into the Uber, documents say he circled back and got into his car. The same officer saw him, and stopped him.

But according to a judge – there were things that the officer failed to do in the meantime. According to the motion filed by the defense, the initial officer let Serna sit in his car, without being able to leave, for nearly an hour before another DWI unit arrived to administer DWI tests.

Officials with the district attorney’s office said the judge ruled in favor of the defense – ruling that much of the crucial evidence, including the lapel video, could not be used.

Prosecutors said without that evidence they could not move forward with the case.