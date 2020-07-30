Prosecutors request Judge Brown step down from Victoria Martens case

Just last month, Gonzales had a court hearing for allegedly breaking his conditions of release.

According to court documents, Gonzales was recently evicted and told his supervising officer that he would be staying at motels until he could find a new residence.

A few days later, staff with Healthcare for the Homeless reported that Gonzales had been at their facility with his girlfriend and her children. One of his conditions of release is that he is not to have contact with anyone under 18 without supervision by another adult.

At the most recent hearing, Brown ruled against revoking Gonzales' conditions of release. He also modified the conditions – giving Gonzales permission to leave the county during work hours and to be in the presence of children.