Prosecutors say suspect in Sunport deaths admitted to killing a total of 15 people in NM

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 19, 2021 03:06 PM
Created: March 19, 2021 03:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who has been implicated in the four deaths at the Albuquerque Sunport claims he killed a total of 16 people, 15 of them in New Mexico.
Prosecutors in New Jersey said Sean Lannon made the claim after being arrested for a murder in New Jersey. Prosecutors said Lannon killed a man who he accused of sexual abuse as a child.
During the hearing Friday, a county prosecutor in New Jersey said Lannon admitted to killing 11 drug dealers in New Mexico.
He is also accused of killing his wife, Jennifer Lannon. She was among the four bodies found at the Sunport.
Jennifer Lannon had been reported missing out of Grants in January.
In a statement to NJ.com, a spokesperson for the Grants Police Department said Lannon is not a suspect in any other murders at this point.
