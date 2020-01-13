Prosecutors try to keep a repeat offender behind bars after he assaulted an officer

Prosecutors have previously tried twice to file for Gomez’s pre-trial detention.

His previous charges include battery against a household member, attempted aggravated burglary, child abuse and false imprisonment.

His latest charge, as seen in the lapel footage, was for battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

"I'd like to point out the defendant is only 31-years-old and there are five pages of criminal history,” said a prosecutor.

Gomez’s attorney asked the judge to give Gomez a GPS monitor and require he attends therapy and get help for his homeless, drug and alcohol issues.

In the end, Judge Jacqueline Flores granted the pre-trial detention motion, saying she couldn’t get past the randomness of the attack and that no conditions of release could protect the community.

Gomez will make an appearance in court later this week to determine the next step for his charges.