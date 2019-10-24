Prosecutors want accused rapist held pending trial
Brittany Costello
October 24, 2019 05:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prosecutors filed a motion to keep a man linked to multiple rapes behind bars.
Celso Montano’s DNA matched a rape kit that was part of a backlog.
Montano is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in 2009.
She reported it at the time, but her rape kit was not processed for nearly a decade.
Prosecutors pointed out that Montano was indicted years later after five other women alleged he raped and kidnapped them.
“Everyone deserves to be held accountable for what they've done, and in this case the victim does deserve to have some justice done in her case,” said Nancy Cortesi, the prosecutor in the case. “Each one of these cases has a victim behind it and a story behind it.
Montano’s case will move to District Court where a judge will determine if Montano should remain behind bars.
If convicted of the kidnapping and rape, Montano could face up to 26 years in prison.
