Prosecutors want judge to reconsider conditions of release for man accused of causing deadly crash

The family of Kayden and Jakob believes that if Judge Whitaker knew those details, he would not have allowed Martinez to continue to drive while he awaits trial.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office tells KOB 4 that prosecutors are provided a packet or summary from Pre-Trial Services, listing the case and past criminal history. The details about his driving record were not included in the packet.

With the new driving information, which was uncovered by KOB 4, prosecutors want Judge Jacqueline Flores, who is now overseeing the case, to take away Martinez's driving privileges as he awaits a trial.

KOB 4 reached out to Pre-Trial services to see why details from Martinez's driving record was included. A representative said they are looking into it.