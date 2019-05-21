Prosecutors want judge to reconsider conditions of release for man accused of causing deadly crash | KOB 4
Prosecutors want judge to reconsider conditions of release for man accused of causing deadly crash

Brittany Costello
May 21, 2019 10:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prosecutors are not happy with Dominic Martinez's conditions of release, and they want the judge to take another look at the case.

Martinez is accused of killing Kayden and Jakob Montoya in a crash on Albuquerque's West Side in November 2018.

According to a newly-filed motion, Judge Whitaker was unaware Martinez was on probation twice for excessive speeding prior to the deadly crash. 

The family of Kayden and Jakob believes that if Judge Whitaker knew those details, he would not have allowed Martinez to continue to drive while he awaits trial.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office tells KOB 4 that prosecutors are provided a packet or summary from Pre-Trial Services, listing the case and past criminal history. The details about his driving record were not included in the packet.

With the new driving information, which was uncovered by KOB 4, prosecutors want Judge Jacqueline Flores, who is now overseeing the case, to take away Martinez's driving privileges as he awaits a trial.

KOB 4 reached out to Pre-Trial services to see why details from Martinez's driving record was included. A representative said they are looking into it.

Brittany Costello


Updated: May 21, 2019 10:47 PM
Created: May 21, 2019 09:52 PM

