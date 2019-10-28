Prosecutors want man accused of killing 5-year-old held pending trial
Ryan Laughlin
October 28, 2019 06:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of killing a 5-year-old girl appeared in federal court for the first time Monday.
Malcolm Torres faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of Renezmae Calzada.
Prosecutors will seek to hold Torres in jail pending trial. A hearing will be held Tuesday.
The indictment paperwork does not say why prosecutors believe Torres killed Renezmae.
She was subject to an Amber Alert on September 8.
Her body was pulled from the Rio Grande in northern New Mexico three days later.
Torres past includes a 2018 arrest for driving while intoxicated in Albuquerque. In the same year, he was charged with beating up a household member. However, the charges were eventually dropped.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 28, 2019 06:02 PM
Created: October 28, 2019 05:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved