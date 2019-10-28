Prosecutors want man accused of killing 5-year-old held pending trial | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Prosecutors want man accused of killing 5-year-old held pending trial

Ryan Laughlin
October 28, 2019 06:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of killing a 5-year-old girl appeared in federal court for the first time Monday.

Advertisement

Malcolm Torres faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of Renezmae Calzada.

Prosecutors will seek to hold Torres in jail pending trial. A hearing will be held Tuesday.

The indictment paperwork does not say why prosecutors believe Torres killed Renezmae.

She was subject to an Amber Alert on September 8.

Her body was pulled from the Rio Grande in northern New Mexico three days later.

Torres past includes a 2018 arrest for driving while intoxicated in Albuquerque. In the same year, he was charged with beating up a household member. However, the charges were eventually dropped.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: October 28, 2019 06:02 PM
Created: October 28, 2019 05:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque featured in Saturday Night Live Trump sketch
Albuquerque featured in Saturday Night Live Trump sketch
Suspect arrested, officer injured during SWAT in standoff in downtown Albuquerque
Suspect arrested, officer injured during SWAT in standoff in downtown Albuquerque
NM 116 closed south of Belen while police investigate suspicious device
NM 116 closed south of Belen while police investigate suspicious device
Prosecutors want man accused of killing 5-year-old held pending trial
Prosecutors want man accused of killing 5-year-old held pending trial
Man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to Renezmae's death
Man arrested, charged with second degree murder in connection to Renezmae's death
Advertisement



APD: Man arrested in connection to the murder of Sean Markey
APD: Man arrested in connection to the murder of Sean Markey
Family of woman forced into prostitution, murdered file lawsuit against motel
Family of woman forced into prostitution, murdered file lawsuit against motel
Prosecutors want man accused of killing 5-year-old held pending trial
Prosecutors want man accused of killing 5-year-old held pending trial
NM 116 closed south of Belen while police investigate suspicious device
NM 116 closed south of Belen while police investigate suspicious device
Bus drivers shortages cause delays for Rio Rancho students
Bus drivers shortages cause delays for Rio Rancho students