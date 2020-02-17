Prosecutors want man held pending trial following weekend crime spree

Ryan Laughlin
Created: February 17, 2020 05:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man is accused of going on a crime spree over the weekend.
Harold Valdez Jr. appeared before a judge Monday, accused of damaging property.
Police say it started at his parents' house. On Saturday, police were called to the house after someone reported things being broken.
Valdez Jr.’s mother reportedly wanted her son taken to the hospital. However, when police said he could receive treatment at the detention center, she declined to press charged-- and police said they couldn't take him into custody.
On Sunday, AFR was called back to the house because of a fire-- believed to have been started by Valdez Jr. Later in the day, police were called to a disturbance at the Sandia Peak Inn, on Central near Atrisco.
According to court documents, Valdez Jr. barricaded himself in a room. The SWAT team eventually got him out.
Valdez Jr.'s parents finally agreed to press charges. He is now charged with criminal damage to property. Prosecutors have filed a motion for pretrial detention.
