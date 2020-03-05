Prosecutors want suspects in 17-year-old's murder held pending trial | KOB 4
Prosecutors want suspects in 17-year-old's murder held pending trial

Kai Porter
Updated: March 05, 2020 05:06 PM
Created: March 05, 2020 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to keep a murder suspect behind bars.

Mathew Wood, 21, is accused of murdering 17-year-old Noah Tafoya in September.

Wood is one of the two suspects charged with shooting and killing of Tafoya.

Police arrested the other suspect in the case -- 21-year-old Everton McNab -- on Tuesday.

The deadly shooting happened at an apartment complex on Ladera near Unser.

Three people were also shot and wounded -- including McNab and Wood -- during what police described as an attempted gun purchase.

A district court judge signed an order -- temporarily sealing part of the arrest warrants that would shed more light on what happened.

A district court judge will decide whether Wood and McNab stay behind bars pending trial.


