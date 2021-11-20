Protest held in Albuquerque following Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

Chase Golightly
Updated: November 20, 2021 07:15 PM
Created: November 20, 2021 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - About 50 protesters in Albuquerque gathered at La Jornada Saturday, carrying signs with various messages – all outraged that a jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges against him.
Organizers included the Albuquerque Center for Peace and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Protestors said they feel the system was rigged in favor of Rittenhouse and they are worried about the precedent this sets for other similar cases.
"It's sending a message straight from the government that it's okay to shoot into crowds of anti-racist protestors, but we are here to say that is not okay,” said Bex Hampton, protestor.
In the summer of 2020, during a protest over the Juan de Oñate statue that once stood in Albuquerque, police said 31-year-old Steven Baca shot Scott Williams multiple times.
