Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 03, 2020 05:06 PM
Created: July 03, 2020 02:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Black Lives Matter protest in Uptown caused traffic to back up in the area of I-40 and Louisiana. 

The group was seen walking near restaurants and shops, forcing some to go on lock down.

Advertisement

While the group was t at ABQ Uptown, California Pizza Kitchen provided them with food and water. Lush also gave out bath bombs. 

Police were seen in the area, and there didn't appear to be any confrontations.

Most of the group began to disperse around 4:30 p.m.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases
Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown
Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Governor tightens travel restrictions, requires 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers
Long wait times reported at Balloon Fiesta Park COVID-19 testing site
Long wait times reported at Balloon Fiesta Park COVID-19 testing site
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Advertisement


Fireworks vendors appear to be seeing surge in sales
Fireworks vendors appear to be seeing surge in sales
Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown
Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown
Police vehicle involved in crash in Rio Rancho
Police vehicle involved in crash in Rio Rancho
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases
Dermatologist says masks could cause acne, but warns it's better than COVID
Dermatologist says masks could cause acne, but warns it's better than COVID