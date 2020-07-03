Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in ABQ Uptown

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 03, 2020 05:06 PM
Created: July 03, 2020 02:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Black Lives Matter protest in Uptown caused traffic to back up in the area of I-40 and Louisiana.
The group was seen walking near restaurants and shops, forcing some to go on lock down.
While the group was t at ABQ Uptown, California Pizza Kitchen provided them with food and water. Lush also gave out bath bombs.
Police were seen in the area, and there didn't appear to be any confrontations.
Most of the group began to disperse around 4:30 p.m.
Protestors are dancing to Cupid shuffle. California Pizza Kitchen just donated pizza, water and ice. pic.twitter.com/2ljmB54ovx— Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) July 3, 2020
