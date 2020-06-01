Protest organizers said Downtown riots were not associated with their movement

"We thought it could go really one of two ways. But, we were really dedicated to keeping the peace and I feel like the community really came together. I think it was a really beautiful moment for all of us,” Scott said.

During the march, a few acts of vandalism were witnessed, but the majority of protestors were not destroying or defacing property.

Later, after most of the protestors had dispersed, a small group returned downtown to cause damage.

"That is not a part, necessarily part our movement that we did earlier. But stay vigilant, stay safe, thank you for supporting, but if anything goes on after that—that's not what we're all about,” Scott said.

"We love our community. We want to see our community do great. We want to help it be great. We want to be the change in our community. So I don't like to seeing, local businesses boarded up and stuff and that's not what we stand for,” she added.

The group’s message is, “Injustice anywhere is injustice anywhere.” While they said unfair policing against black people in Albuquerque is not as bad compared to other cities, they still want to see changes in the system.

"The overall problem we want to address is the change that needs to be effected in our system of policing black communities specifically,” Freeman said.

The organizers said they were thankful to APD for allowing them to march peacefully.

KOB 4 asked the organizers if they had considered holding their demonstrations earlier in the day to dissuade violence at night, but they said it’s too hot outside, which is why they’ll continue to try to wrap things up before it gets too late.