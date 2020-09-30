Protesters condemn white supremacy following president's controversial comments

Megan Abundis
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A group of activists gathered in Albuquerque to protest President Donald Trump's controversial comments during Tuesday night's presidential debate.
The group is upset that the president told the Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, to "stand back and stand by."
The protesters, gathered near Menaul and Carlisle, say they want to expose white supremacy.
The group said they do not plan to march Wednesday night.
