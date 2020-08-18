Protesters display Black Lives Matter messages over I-40 overpass

“It doesn't matter where you're from, what organization you are—let's come together. This is a community-based thing that we are trying to bring love into our community and to help fix the problems we're having in our community,” Berry said.

Organizers with Black New Mexico Movement said it’s not about getting rid of police officers, but taking some of those resources and sharing them to help underrepresented and underserved communities.

“We don't want to take all resources away from the police. We need them always in the community. However, they don't need a 200 and something million dollar budget for APD,” said Frankie Grady, an organizer.

On Monday night, city councilors unanimously passed a memorial supporting APD.

“This is a memorial that's stating in no uncertain terms that we have strong support of the men and women in the police department that are putting their lives on the line every day,” said Councilwoman Brook Bassan during the Monday meeting.

Meanwhile, another resolution that would have banned APD from applying for military surplus gear failed. Grady said the failed resolution was disheartening.

“There are a lot of things that the city administration has done to try to improve the culture here in New Mexico for African Americans, however the city council continuously disappoints us, especially with a 4-4 vote,” he said.

“My son asks me all the time, ‘Daddy why is it like this? Why are these things still going on?’ and as a black man as 31 years old, it's kind of hard to explain those things to him, because like I said, it's been going on for 400 years. When is it going to stop?” Berry added.

Organizers said they will continue hosting events like this and speak up whenever they see any sort of injustice.