Protesters march through Albuquerque, briefly block emergency area at UNM Hospital

Megan Abundis
Updated: September 24, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: September 24, 2020 09:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Protesters hit the streets of Albuquerque for the second night. They said they were honoring Black lives, including Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed by police. 

"The plan today is to just continue to highlight the injustice that Breonna Taylor's family has suffered with the decision to not prosecute," a protester said.

Instead of marching down Central, protesters went in various directions.

"We about to make the police do their job tonight," a protester said. "They follow us for no reason, all this (expletive) for no reason."

Groups walked through UNM campus to Lomas. They made a U-turn back to Central, through Girard.

At one point, protesters briefly blocked the emergency area at UNM hospital. 

"Let's get out of the intersection as quickly as possible," a protester could be heard saying.

At least one staff member was upset with how the protest was unfolding.

"UNM staff has to walk down this street because there's a protest after 12-hour shift," a person said.

Despite the unpredictable march, the crowd remained peaceful.


