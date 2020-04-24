Protesters rally in downtown Albuquerque to reopen the economy

"We can do this in a safe manner," he said. "We can open up small businesses, and all businesses in the state, to operate just like the big box stores, with proper safety practices, proper social distancing."

The rally's Facebook event was organized by Brett Kokinadis for Congress and NM Freedom Rally - Operation Gridlock NM. Organizers say they also had a rally outside the governor's mansion in Santa Fe.

A spokesperson for Gov. Lujan Grisham shared the following statement:

"Mass gatherings are dangerous and in violation of the public health order. We want any New Mexican who is upset about the state's efforts to limit illness and prevent mass death to find safe and non-dangerous ways to exercise their first amendment right to protest, one of many rights we are all grateful to have, none of which are infringed upon by the necessary actions the state has taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of New Mexicans. New Mexicans must continue to stay home in order to slow the spread of this incredibly contagious virus – there is no way to safely reopen the state without first doing so."

Kai Porter will have more about the rally tonight at 5 p.m. on KOB 4.