Protesters seek immigrant protections in New Mexico

The Associated Press
January 28, 2019 04:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators are urging New Mexico lawmakers to support immigrant communities and back a bill that bars state agencies from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Protesters carrying signs in support for sanctuary policies gathered Monday outside the state Capitol.

Identical bills that are moving through the state House and Senate would prohibit the use of public funds in "detecting, apprehending, arresting, detaining or prolonging the detention of a person" confronting possible deportation.

Las Cruces resident Irma Cruz of the Border Network for Human Rights said she doesn't want undocumented immigrants to live in fear and worries that New Mexico credentials for drivers can unfairly single out immigrants.

Pastor Antonio Aja of Santa Fe says it's important that immigrants be able to report crimes without fear of adverse consequences.
 

The Associated Press


January 28, 2019 04:19 PM

