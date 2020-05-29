Protesters shout 'I can't breathe' in tense standoff with Albuquerque police

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dozens of protesters gathered in southeast Albuquerque late Thursday night, prompting a standoff with police.
Most of the activity was in the area of Central and Mesilla.
At one point, a line of officers blocked a street as protesters shouted "I can't breathe," in reference to the death of George Floyd. He died after a Minnesota officer dug his knee into Floyd's neck.
Many of the protesters began to leave the area around 12:30 a.m.
Police said four people were taken into custody after receiving a report about shots being fired from a vehicle in the area of Central and Wisconsin. Police did not say whether the people involved in the incident were also part of the protest.
Officers continue to monitor the area of Mesilla and Central following protests in the area. Earlier, police responded to several shots fired from a vehicle along Wisconsin and Central. Four individuals were taken into custody.— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) May 29, 2020
