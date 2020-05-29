Protesters shout 'I can't breathe' in tense standoff with Albuquerque police | KOB 4
Protesters shout 'I can't breathe' in tense standoff with Albuquerque police

Protesters shout 'I can't breathe' in tense standoff with Albuquerque police

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 29, 2020 01:05 AM
Created: May 29, 2020 12:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dozens of protesters gathered in southeast Albuquerque late Thursday night, prompting a standoff with police.

Most of the activity was in the area of Central and Mesilla. 

At one point, a line of officers blocked a street as protesters shouted "I can't breathe," in reference to the death of George Floyd. He died after a Minnesota officer dug his knee into Floyd's neck.

Many of the protesters began to leave the area around 12:30 a.m.

Police said four people were taken into custody after receiving a report about shots being fired from a vehicle in the area of Central and Wisconsin. Police did not say whether the people involved in the incident were also part of the protest. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates. 


