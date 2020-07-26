Protesters speak out against Trump Administration's plan to send federal agents to Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group is speaking out against the Trump Administration’s plan to send more federal agents to Albuquerque.
Around two dozen demonstrators with the group Unnamed Justice gathered at Bel-Air Park in northwest Albuquerque Sunday evening. In addition to opposing the federal agents coming to the city, protesters also called for the resignation of BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales and the defunding of APD.
The group was originally planning a march, but called it off due to weather and safety concerns.
"A lot of us are extremely angry at APD and generally policing here in New Mexico, but of course across the United States,” said an Unnamed Justice organizer.
"The police are violent offenders here, so if the feds are here to help with the violent crime they can look into APD,” said another organizer.
Some rhetoric that was heard at the protest mirrors statements from Mayor Tim Keller.
“There’s no place for Trump’s secret police in our city,” Keller said in a press release last week.
A DOJ spokesperson and other local law enforcement said that the agents will likely be with the FBI, DEA and ATF and they’ll likely be working on investigations from behind the scenes.
