Protesters speak out against Trump Administration's plan to send federal agents to Albuquerque

"The police are violent offenders here, so if the feds are here to help with the violent crime they can look into APD,” said another organizer.

Some rhetoric that was heard at the protest mirrors statements from Mayor Tim Keller.

“There’s no place for Trump’s secret police in our city,” Keller said in a press release last week.

A DOJ spokesperson and other local law enforcement said that the agents will likely be with the FBI, DEA and ATF and they’ll likely be working on investigations from behind the scenes.