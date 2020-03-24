Psychiatrist gives advice for couples in quarantine | KOB 4
Psychiatrist gives advice for couples in quarantine

Hawker Vanguard
Updated: March 24, 2020 08:26 AM
Created: March 24, 2020 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Staying home can mean extra time with family or even your significant other. That nonstop contact could mean arguments and heartache, but Dr. Scott Carroll says there are ways to help keep your relationships healthy. 

He says time spent together could get tense, “especially if one or both of you are not working but even if you’re both still at work you’re staying home all the time.”

Carroll reminds everyone that lines of communication should be open and couples should remember there are still boundaries and expectations should always be discussed.

The biggest piece of the puzzle is knowing when to pick your battles, practicing what Dr. Carroll calls detachment.

Watch the video above to see the full story. 


