Psychiatrist gives tips on how to talk to your kids after Cleveland incident

"Whenever you're having a difficult conversation with a child, the more comfortable you are, the more comfortable they are," Carroll said.

For middle school and high school students, make sure they know what to do in case of an emergency. For elementary school students, make sure they know to listen to their teacher.

After the incident at Cleveland High School, some students might not want to go back to school. The district will have counseling available.

"If they're just scared about the school or incident, that's the best thing for it," Carroll said. "We call that a vicarious trauma, so where you're literally traumatized just from the story. It can be that bad."

Carroll says parents tend to have good instincts and should look for signs of depression ahead of time.

"The most common symptom of depression actually is grades dropping, now that's not the only reason grades drop, but that's very sensitive to depression in a teenager," Carroll said. "The next thing you think about is irritability, they get more irritable and they complain of being bored."

Other signs could include dropping out of a club or sort they used to show interest in.

Carroll says it's important to communicate and say something if you see something.