Psychiatrist offers advice on how to talk to children about pandemic-related hardships

“Teenagers are very sensitive,” Dr. Carroll said. “They're much more aware of these kind of problems than adults often realize, and teenagers often have a tendency to want to take responsibility, you know, so even though they're not really ready, like emotionally in terms of like maturation to handle adult level responsibilities, they often do feel responsible.”

Dr. Carroll said teens internalize that stress differently compared to younger kids.

“I've had teenagers who actually developed anorexia because they literally gave all their food to like the other family members, not because they wanted to, you know, be thinner,” he added.

In some cases, teens can develop depression from overwhelming responsibility.

“I've also seen the flip side where I've had teenage patients who they were the ones in charge of all the younger siblings and cousins,” Dr. Carroll said. “All the parents are working, so they're stuck with all the kids, you know, all the younger children at home alone trying to make sure everybody's getting on their Zoom call and their video, and for their class and this class, and they're just overwhelmed, so I've actually had some suicide attempts of teenagers.”

Dr. Carroll said it’s best for kids not to know the entire weight of a situation. However, if you have to tell your kids, it’s even more important to know your child.

“What you share, it has to be appropriate to their age and of course the child's personality,” he said. “Some children actually do better with more information, like it calms them down. I'm especially speaking about teenagers, so the more you tell them they actually do better. Other teenagers, the more you tell them the worst they do. So you kind of have to know your child, which one is better for them.”