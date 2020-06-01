Public asked to avoid downtown Albuquerque | KOB 4
Public asked to avoid downtown Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 01, 2020 07:40 AM
Created: June 01, 2020 05:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The public is asked to avoid downtown Albuquerque. Central Avenue is closed between 1st Street and 8th Street.

Police say only business owners and residents will have access to the area until it is secured. 

Several properties have been damaged and fires were set following a large, mostly peaceful Black Lives Matter protest. 

According to Albuquerque police, officers were shot at in the area overnight. No officers were injured.

APD deployed emergency response teams to stop the vandalism. There were also reports of looting in the area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates.


