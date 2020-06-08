Public defenders make specific requests as they protest systemic racism, police violence

For years, Gonzales has resisted the idea of body cams.

"There's no proof that cameras make agencies transparent," Gonzales previously said.

However, Smith believes body cameras add a layer of transparency.

"These events need to be on camera so there is no twisting of the truth and the truth can be found one way or another," he said.

The Public Defender's Office sent a letter to District Attorney Raul Torrez, listing their demands.

"We are asking him that in a case where an officer says that a civilian assaulted them or resisted arrest that unless there's a video of that incident not to prosecute the case," Smith said.

The district attorney's office does not appear willing to accommodate the request.

KOB 4 reached out to Manny Gonzales to ask about the potential of body cams being required. He said he is open to having a conversation with the district attorney.

District Attorney Raul Torrez's Office provided KOB 4 with the following statement regarding the Public Denfender's Offices' requests:

District Attorney Torrez strongly believes that all of our law enforcement partners should wear body-worn cameras and supports federal and state legislation mandating their use. However, the District Attorney cannot endorse the categorical declination of cases - including battery on a peace officer - especially when front line deputies have no control over departmental policy. Such a position would unnecessarily endanger the public without advancing the important goals of police reform. The District Attorney believes that the proper way for bringing about this important change is through state and local governments who exercise direct oversight over law enforcement and he stands ready to work with other stakeholders - including the Law Office of the Public Defender - to engage in meaningful reform. - Adolfo J. Mendez II, Chief of Policy and Planning, Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office