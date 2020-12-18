Public Education Department provides mid-year update, discusses plans for next semester

“Certainly we know throughout, and this is why we’ve done it throughout the pandemic, that our pre-k through three, and students with special disabilities are students who we want to prioritize for in-person learning just given the specific needs they may have,” he said.

The secretary also revealed how the state has now accounted for 5,000 out of the 12,000 “missing students”, which were students the state couldn’t account for.

“We’re grateful that we’ve already been able to locate hundreds of students who may have transferred, who may have withdrawn to a home school, or moved or needed additional supports to re-engage,” Secretary Stewart said.

Stewart also said he doesn’t want middle or high school students to lose hope that they’ll be able to resume in-person learning, but said it all depends on if New Mexico is able to get the virus under control.