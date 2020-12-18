Public Education Department provides mid-year update, discusses plans for next semester

Kai Porter
Updated: December 18, 2020 05:17 PM
Created: December 18, 2020 04:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The State Public Education Department Secretary provided a mid-year update Friday about the latest COVID case numbers among students and staff, and the challenges that lie ahead for next semester.
A little more than 5,000 COVID cases—split almost evenly between students and staff– have been reported in New Mexico’s public schools so far.
“While we’ve had a number of schools that have entered the watch list, none have actually gotten to the point of closure yet to this point,” said Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart.
Stewart also announced a change of plans after winter break. Special education students and small groups of pre-kindergarten through third grade students will not have to take a two-week pause from in-person learning.
“Certainly we know throughout, and this is why we’ve done it throughout the pandemic, that our pre-k through three, and students with special disabilities are students who we want to prioritize for in-person learning just given the specific needs they may have,” he said.
The secretary also revealed how the state has now accounted for 5,000 out of the 12,000 “missing students”, which were students the state couldn’t account for.
“We’re grateful that we’ve already been able to locate hundreds of students who may have transferred, who may have withdrawn to a home school, or moved or needed additional supports to re-engage,” Secretary Stewart said.
Stewart also said he doesn’t want middle or high school students to lose hope that they’ll be able to resume in-person learning, but said it all depends on if New Mexico is able to get the virus under control.
