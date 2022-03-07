Public memorial service set for March 12 for fallen Santa Fe police officer | KOB 4

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 07, 2022 02:51 PM
Created: March 07, 2022 12:35 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – A public memorial service is set for Saturday in Rio Rancho to honor the life of a fallen Santa Fe police officer killed in the line of duty.

Senior Police Officer Robert Duran will be honored in a March 12 service set for 1 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Members of the public, media and all active and retired safety professionals – as well as state, local and community leaders – are invited to attend the service honoring Duran's life and service. 

Officer Duran and former Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato were killed March 2 in a deadly, wrong-way pursuit crash on I-25 near Santa Fe. Duran joined Santa Fe police in January 2015. 

The suspect accused of setting off the crash was arrested Saturday


18-year-old blows through APD sobriety checkpoint
Navajo Nation seeks members for car dealership settlement
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 16 new deaths, 177 hospitalizations, 694 cases over three-day period
NM Supreme Court rules against citizen petitions against governor's COVID response
Legal expert on fatal I-25 crash
