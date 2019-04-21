Public safety is Mayor Keller's top priority for 2020 budget | KOB 4
Public safety is Mayor Keller's top priority for 2020 budget

Casey Torres
April 21, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller’s proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year is up for review on Thursday.

Keller’s biggest priority is public safety. The fiscal year 2019 budget was approved to fund public safety with a little over $300 million – including $86.9 million for Albuquerque Fire Rescue and $197.1 million for the Albuquerque Police Department. 

The mayor hopes the fiscal year 2020 budget will be approved to use $298.3 million from the General Fund ($642 million) for public safety.

From that amount, $205.4 million will go toward APD and $92.9 million is for AFR.

For APD, the money could pay for gunshot technology, staffing the 911 call center and hiring more officers, etc.

“I think that if the money were to go to being able to fund all of that for officers, I think that would be great,” said Daniela Hernandez, an Albuquerque resident. “It would take a lot of crime like that off the scene.”

AFR could receive $92.9 million for expanding the Home Engagement and Alternative Response Team (HEART) program, buy equipment and make repairs, hire more staff and to launch a program to educate students and facilities, etc.

“The more education, the better,” said U.S. Army Veteran, Leon Martinez.

Mayor Keller's overall proposed budget is $1.1 billion.

Casey Torres


April 21, 2019 10:10 PM
April 21, 2019 08:46 PM

