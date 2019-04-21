Public safety is Mayor Keller's top priority for 2020 budget

From that amount, $205.4 million will go toward APD and $92.9 million is for AFR.

For APD, the money could pay for gunshot technology, staffing the 911 call center and hiring more officers, etc.

“I think that if the money were to go to being able to fund all of that for officers, I think that would be great,” said Daniela Hernandez, an Albuquerque resident. “It would take a lot of crime like that off the scene.”

AFR could receive $92.9 million for expanding the Home Engagement and Alternative Response Team (HEART) program, buy equipment and make repairs, hire more staff and to launch a program to educate students and facilities, etc.

“The more education, the better,” said U.S. Army Veteran, Leon Martinez.