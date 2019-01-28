Public to weigh in on proposal to ban single-use plastic in Albuquerque

The restaurant has moved toward biodegradable products that cost three times as much

“It was a big effort for the company to do this,” Taylor said. “A lot of thought went into it and a lot of care.”

Albuquerque City Councilor Isaac Benton believes people in Albuquerque want more establishments to prioritize the environment.

“This is really something the community has already been asking for,” Benton said. “We have a beautiful place in New Mexico and to have these bags blowing everywhere, it's really a bad reflection on our city.”

The public will weigh in on the proposal Monday night. After that, it would go to the city council for a vote.