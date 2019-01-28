Public to weigh in on proposal to ban single-use plastic in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Public to weigh in on proposal to ban single-use plastic in Albuquerque

Kassi Nelson
January 28, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is considering a change in whether businesses could offer plastic bags, straws or foam containers.

Standard Diner, on Central near Broadway, has phased out plastic in its restaurant.

“We've implemented it into our to-go containers and our straws,” said David Taylor, who manages the restaurant.

The restaurant has moved toward biodegradable products that cost three times as much

“It was a big effort for the company to do this,” Taylor said. “A lot of thought went into it and a lot of care.”

Albuquerque City Councilor Isaac Benton believes people in Albuquerque want more establishments to prioritize the environment.

“This is really something the community has already been asking for,” Benton said. “We have a beautiful place in New Mexico and to have these bags blowing everywhere, it's really a bad reflection on our city.”

The public will weigh in on the proposal Monday night. After that, it would go to the city council for a vote.

