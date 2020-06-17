Pueblo leaders seek 'meaningful' resolution to statue fight

The Associated Press & KOB
Created: June 17, 2020 03:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders of a coalition that represents Native American pueblo communities in New Mexico are hopeful a “fair and meaningful resolution” can be found as government officials address growing discord over statues of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate.
The chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors said Wednesday that the path forward needs to recognize “our shared history and respective cultures.”
A man was shot as protesters were trying to tear down a Juan de Oñate in Albuquerque Monday.
He is facing numerous charges. The victim was listed in critical condition.
