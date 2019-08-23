Pueblo of Sandia looking for healthcare professionals | KOB 4
Pueblo of Sandia looking for healthcare professionals

Christina Rodriguez
August 23, 2019 01:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pueblo of Sandia Health Center is inviting medical professionals to a meet and greet next week. 

Organizers are also urging job seekers to apply for some of their vacancies. The event will take place Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bien Shur Rooftop. 

Some of the positions they hope to fill include nurses, home attendants, pharmacy technicians, substance abuse counselors and more. 

For more information or a complete list of openings, click here.

To reserve a spot at the meet and greet, call (505) 249-1832. 

