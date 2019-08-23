Pueblo of Sandia looking for healthcare professionals
Christina Rodriguez
August 23, 2019 01:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pueblo of Sandia Health Center is inviting medical professionals to a meet and greet next week.
Organizers are also urging job seekers to apply for some of their vacancies. The event will take place Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bien Shur Rooftop.
Some of the positions they hope to fill include nurses, home attendants, pharmacy technicians, substance abuse counselors and more.
For more information or a complete list of openings, click here.
To reserve a spot at the meet and greet, call (505) 249-1832.
