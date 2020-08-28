Pueblos, lawmakers ask for pause on New Mexico drilling plan | KOB 4
Pueblos, lawmakers ask for pause on New Mexico drilling plan

Pueblos, lawmakers ask for pause on New Mexico drilling plan

The Associated Press
Updated: August 28, 2020 12:48 PM
Created: August 28, 2020 12:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A coalition of Native American tribes and members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are asking federal officials for more time to consider a proposal that would govern oil and gas drilling and other development near Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The park has served as a rallying cry for environmentalists and pueblos that have been trying to stop drilling in the San Juan Basin.

They say there are culturally significant sites outside the park's boundaries that could be compromised.

The Interior Department earlier this year agreed to extend the comment period and more virtual meetings are being held this week.


