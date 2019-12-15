Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station

“They need a heat source, their body temperature cannot drop below 98 degrees, 99, optimum is 101. They can die from exposure in as little as 20 minutes,” Privett said.

She said there is no excuse for people to abandon puppies because municipal shelters are all open intake, meaning they will take litters of puppies with no questions asked.

“They could have taken them to the Socorro shelter just as easily as taking them to the gas station,” Privett said.

Privett said investigators have a few leads on who abandoned the litter, but they can’t release names yet.

People who abandon animals could face state abandonment laws and additional charges depending on the county.

“If you ever have an animal that you can't keep, please, please don't just leave them somewhere,” Privett said.

Privett said Bridges to Home is always looking for donations of puppy formula, baby bottles, blankets and wipes. For more information, click here.