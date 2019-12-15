Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A litter of Catahoula puppies were left for dead near a gas station in Socorro Friday until they were turned over to a local animal foster group.
Marie Privett, founder of Bridges to Home said it’s not uncommon for them to care for abandoned litters.
“I always feel bad for the ones we don't get because for every one we get there's probably ten of them that we don't,” she said.
Privett said puppies can’t survive long when they’re facing the elements.
“They need a heat source, their body temperature cannot drop below 98 degrees, 99, optimum is 101. They can die from exposure in as little as 20 minutes,” Privett said.
She said there is no excuse for people to abandon puppies because municipal shelters are all open intake, meaning they will take litters of puppies with no questions asked.
“They could have taken them to the Socorro shelter just as easily as taking them to the gas station,” Privett said.
Privett said investigators have a few leads on who abandoned the litter, but they can’t release names yet.
People who abandon animals could face state abandonment laws and additional charges depending on the county.
“If you ever have an animal that you can't keep, please, please don't just leave them somewhere,” Privett said.
Privett said Bridges to Home is always looking for donations of puppy formula, baby bottles, blankets and wipes. For more information, click here.
