Purse snatchers target 81-year-old woman in Rio Rancho

“It occurred to me that they might, they had my keys, they had everything, and it occurred to me that they might, in the meantime, try and get into my house,” she said.

James’ instincts proved to be correct.

She saw the two women approaching her home on her Ring Doorbell app.

A neighbor snapped pictures of them.

Kaymarie Senseman hasn’t been arrested yet, but faces a larceny charge for stealing James’ purse,

However, that wasn’t enough for James. She suspected that Senseman victimized others.

“There’s a lot of older people who live in Rio Rancho and most of us now are going to that store, so they just may have something going on there,” James said.

Her instincts were proved right again.

The other woman involved in the purse snatching, identified in court documents as Santina Diaz, has been charged with stealing a different woman's purse at a different Walmart in Rio Rancho.

She also faces an aggravated battery charge because she allegedly sent a woman to the hospital when she stole the purse.