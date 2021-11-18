Q&A: Mayor Keller shares his plans to make Albuquerque safer | KOB 4
Q&A: Mayor Keller shares his plans to make Albuquerque safer

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 18, 2021 06:59 PM
Created: November 18, 2021 04:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group of mothers, bonded by grief, but united in creating change to make Albuquerque safer, are vowing to take their fight to the New Mexico State Legislature and to the halls of power at the City of Albuquerque

They have all lost sons to gun violence and they are channeling their anger and sadness into what they hope will make a positive difference.  

KOB 4 invited Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller to the studio to respond to what those mothers had to say. Keller shared his plans to make Albuquerque safer.

