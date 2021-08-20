Q&A: Rep. Bill Rehm speaks about crime bills at the Roundhouse | KOB 4

Q&A: Rep. Bill Rehm speaks about crime bills at the Roundhouse

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 20, 2021 10:23 PM
Created: August 20, 2021 04:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that the next legislative session will focus on crime.

Rep. William "Bill" Rehm joined KOB 4 live in studio to talk about how the legislature has handled crime bills in the past – and what he thinks they can do now. He represents parts of northeast Albuquerque.

Click on the video above to see the full interview.


