Quarantine gardening offers therapeutic benefits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rehm's Nursery and Garden Center on Lomas Blvd. has been open by offering curbside pick up and delivery. The co-owner, Tyler Leslie, said spring is their busiest time of the year.

It hasn't been business as usual because of the pandemic, but he said loyal customers and new plant hobbyists are helping them out. He thinks some of the new customers rolled in because of the therapeutic benefits of gardening.