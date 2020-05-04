Quarantine gardening offers therapeutic benefits

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rehm's Nursery and Garden Center on Lomas Blvd. has been open by offering curbside pick up and delivery. The co-owner, Tyler Leslie, said spring is their busiest time of the year.
It hasn't been business as usual because of the pandemic, but he said loyal customers and new plant hobbyists are helping them out. He thinks some of the new customers rolled in because of the therapeutic benefits of gardening.
"Working with your hands in the dirt is very therapeutic and getting some sunshine outside and not being cooped up in the house," he said.
Tyler said all the vibrant colors and fragrances from the plants can help release stress.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gardening can get your body moving, especially outdoor gardening. The CDC says moderate to vigorous physical activity can help reduce short term anxiety for adults.
If you keep it up, you may even start sleeping better.
"With all this free time that everyone has — it gives them time to tackle a gardening project," said Tyler.
