Quarantine gardening offers therapeutic benefits | KOB 4
Advertisement

Quarantine gardening offers therapeutic benefits

Casey Torres
Updated: May 04, 2020 08:52 AM
Created: May 04, 2020 07:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rehm's Nursery and Garden Center on Lomas Blvd. has been open by offering curbside pick up and delivery. The co-owner, Tyler Leslie, said spring is their busiest time of the year.

It hasn't been business as usual because of the pandemic, but he said loyal customers and new plant hobbyists are helping them out. He thinks some of the new customers rolled in because of the therapeutic benefits of gardening.

Advertisement

"Working with your hands in the dirt is very therapeutic and getting some sunshine outside and not being cooped up in the house," he said.

Tyler said all the vibrant colors and fragrances from the plants can help release stress.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gardening can get your body moving, especially outdoor gardening. The CDC says moderate to vigorous physical activity can help reduce short term anxiety for adults.

If you keep it up, you may even start sleeping better.

"With all this free time that everyone has — it gives them time to tackle a gardening project," said Tyler.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Tenants pay it forward after Albuquerque landlord offers rent discount
Tenants pay it forward after Albuquerque landlord offers rent discount
Former Gov. Richardson partners with Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo for COVID-19 relief fund
Former Gov. Richardson partners with Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo for COVID-19 relief fund
COVID-19: Albuquerque tech startup sells temperature cameras to businesses
COVID-19: Albuquerque tech startup sells temperature cameras to businesses
Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown
Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown
Advertisement


Mayor Keller announces plan for summer youth programs
Mayor Keller announces plan for summer youth programs
Former Gov. Richardson partners with Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo for COVID-19 relief fund
Former Gov. Richardson partners with Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo for COVID-19 relief fund
Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown
Governor extends Gallup's citywide lockdown
Quarantine gardening offers therapeutic benefits
Quarantine gardening offers therapeutic benefits