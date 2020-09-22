Questions remain for upcoming ski season

"I think most days, most people will get to go skiing on the days they want,” he said.

However, Abruzzo said they’re preparing to operate Ski Santa Fe at 50 percent capacity.

"We look around the state and see what other businesses are doing, see what the science says,” he said. “We know we can't just have an open door, come as you want policy."

This week, Ski Santa Fe announced a new type of ski pass will go on sale. Instead of paying a flat rate for unlimited skiing, people will pay a price upfront then make smaller payments for each day they’re able to get up on the mountain.

"That will reserve your spot on the mountain and then when we hit capacity it will all be sold out ahead of time so we don't have to worry about having too many folks up here at once,” Abruzzo said.

State COVID-safe practices have already been established by the state for restaurants and retail, but not for ski areas.

In Colorado, ski areas have announced they will be operating on reservations only and have been selling passes for weeks.

Abruzzo said he hopes they can work with the state to find safe ways to get people on the mountain.

"Our focus is on taking care of our locals first, and then after that, just hoping we're providing skiing in general,” he said,

Abruzzo said he’s hopeful people will be riding and skiing this Thanksgiving, but there’s still a lot of questions left that need answers.