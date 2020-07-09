Questions remain over who should clean up apparent medical waste found at ABQ apartment complex

“There are a lot of children, a lot of pets. We're a big community,” they said.

The resident said workers from both the complex and the city looked at the mess but hadn’t done anything by the time KOB 4 crews arrived Thursday afternoon.

“My main concern is there should have been an immediate response, and while the city was out here they should have disposed of it. That's what I think,” the person said.

KOB 4 reached out to the city, starting with the Parks and Recreation Department, to ask if the trash falls under the SHARPS program's responsibility.

“The SHARPS program was created to pick up needles, sharps or needles that have been improperly disposed of. So we have a hotline essentially that the public can call to dispatch SHARPS workers to pick up needles,” said Dave Simon, the Director of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation.

KOB 4 crews didn’t see anything sharp.

Simon couldn’t confirm whether city workers checked it out, saying KOB 4’s request came too late in the day.

KOB 4 also wanted to speak to apartment complex management about the steps it may have taken to take care of the situation, but it never heard back.

“Clean up of other waste is typically the responsibility of a private landowner or, in some cases, other city departments such as solid waste,” Simon said.

KOB 4 is also still waiting to hear whether the city's Solid Waste Department was contacted.

Simon claims the property owners may have to use a private company that specializes in biohazards if it's their responsibility to clean up the mess.