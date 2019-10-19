"Breaking Bad" beer sold out in three hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Breaking Bad fans lined up at Costco waiting to get their hands on Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris’ new beer Saturday.
"We have a line around the corner,” Norris said.
Norris’ character was the DEA agent in charge of taking down Heisenberg. He and his partner, Agent Gomez, had a different job Saturday—they were signing the "silky smooth" German lager, Schraderbräu, at the Costco in northwest Albuquerque.
“All the Breaking Bad fans who like to drink beer, today's your day,” said Agent Gomez actor Steven Quezada.
The beer is now for sale in all three Costco locations in the Duke city, but is currently sold out for now.
‘We’re happy to launch it here, and it will be nationwide later,’ Norris said.
Sold out ALL @Schraderbrau_BB in NM Costcos in 3 hours!! Wow. Thanks. Will have lots more coming. @figmtnbrew pic.twitter.com/nwrEVjtnuc— Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) October 20, 2019
