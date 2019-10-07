"El Camino" to premiere in theaters Friday

Hall made candy to look like Walter White’s meth during the early season of Breaking Bad. While Balloon Fiesta is huge, Hall said that some of her business is being driven by “El Camino.”

"We thought to ourselves, ‘Well, where is it going to play in Albuquerque?’ And everybody's first thought was the Kimo. How could you not have it play in the Kimo?” Hall said.

Albuquerque is on the list of cities that will show “El Camino” in theaters.

Icon Cinema in Albuquerque will also show the Netflix original for a limited time.

"We try to make it fun for them. We try to give them—instead of just selling them Breaking Bad candy, or whatever, we're selling them, we try to give them a little experience,” Hall said.

Businesses like The Candy Lady are trying to capitalize on the interested that some say will be sticking around long after the movie is released.

“So I expect it to go on and on,” Hall said.

Tickets for the Kimo’s first showing of “El Camino” are already sold out.

For more information on how to buy the remaining tickets, click here.