'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness

Brittany Costello
October 03, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The highly-anticipated “Joker” movie has some concerned about their safety.

A national theater chained warned about the violence. Some fear it might provoke a mass shooting.

Flix Brewhouse in Albuquerque said they have “trained security personnel at every Flix location."

Century theaters are reminding people that “hats, helmets, or simulated weapons" are not allowed.

Albuquerque police said they haven’t heard anything about added patrols for the movie.

Rio Rancho police said officers have been reminded about situational awareness.

The department asks that people contact police if they have information about specific threats.
 

Updated: October 03, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: October 03, 2019 05:37 PM

