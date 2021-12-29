'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber credit ahead of New Year's Eve celebration

“It was a collective partnership with Cumulus Radio, the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County as well as NMDOT and a couple of other private sponsors who wanted to help provide a safe ride home for people who are celebrating on major holidays. And so far we have offered about 25,000 free ride homes for people,” said Maez.

And they hope to get more people home safely this year. The Uber code is only offered in the Bernalillo County metro area. But NMDOT hopes to expand the program statewide.

DWI’s are an issue year round- and for Mothers Against Drunk Driving- it's not about staying in - but making the right decisions when going out.

“We all want to get home safe for the holidays and celebrate with our families and friends, so really just make the choice to not drive impaired this holiday season,” said Lindsey Valdez regional executive director for MADD.



