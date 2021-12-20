"Take a Ride on Us" Uber ride credit returns Dec. 20-27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The “Take a Ride on Us” program is back: The New Mexico Department of Transportation teamed up with Uber to gift thousands of discounted rides to New Mexicans this week— specifically those who plan to drink and do not want to get behind the wheel.

The offer is only available in the Bernalillo County metro area. The first 2,000 riders to use the code “MERRY21” will receive a credit of up to $15; enough for two rides per person. Officials say the credit does not include a tip and can only be used for rides, not UberEats. Uber will also not refund trips that cost less than $15.