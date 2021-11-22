'Take a Ride on Us' Uber ride credit returns for Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County has partnered with the NMDOT and Uber for the "Take a Ride on Us" program offering a special ride credit for Thanksgiving.

Bernalillo County residents can use the code "THANKS2021" to receive a credit of up to $10 off one ride. A maximum of 2,500 eligible rides is available on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning Nov. 24 at noon and ending Nov. 29 at 3 a.m.