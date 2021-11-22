'Take a Ride on Us' Uber ride credit returns for Thanksgiving | KOB 4

'Take a Ride on Us' Uber ride credit returns for Thanksgiving

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 22, 2021 02:31 PM
Created: November 22, 2021 02:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County has partnered with the NMDOT and Uber for the "Take a Ride on Us" program offering a special ride credit for Thanksgiving.

Bernalillo County residents can use the code "THANKS2021" to receive a credit of up to $10 off one ride. A maximum of 2,500 eligible rides is available on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning Nov. 24 at noon and ending Nov. 29 at 3 a.m. 

A credit of up to $15 off one ride is available statewide with the "ENDWI 2021" code.

Each credit only works for rides but does not cover a tip or any Uber Eats orders.

The program encourages people to take a safe ride option and avoid driving under the influence after consuming alcohol at Thanksgiving celebrations. The program has provided the option to more than 20,000 Albuquerque riders since 2017.

The program is a partnership of Cumulus Media Albuquerque, Uber, Bernalillo County, ENDWI and Ron Bell Injury Lawyers. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam
Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam
Family mourns DWI crash victim, searches for lost dog
Family mourns DWI crash victim, searches for lost dog
4 Investigates: APD airplane under scrutiny
4 Investigates: APD airplane under scrutiny
New Mexican teen wins STEM competition, $25,000 prize
New Mexican teen wins STEM competition, $25,000 prize
Family awaits justice for years following fatal crash
Family awaits justice for years following fatal crash