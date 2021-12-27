"Treecycling" partnership offers new lease on life for old Christmas trees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For more than 30 years, PNM has partnered with the City of Albuquerque and the City of Rio Rancho to give old Christmas trees a second chance.



"We have multiple locations where you can drop off your Christmas tree, so it doesn't end up on the side of the road or a dumpster, and we'll mulch it up," PNM Senior Forester Thaddeus Petzold said.



Petzold added that anyone can take as much free mulch as they need.

"It makes Christmas last a little longer,” he said. “You put this in your yard and it smells like Christmas trees."



Officials ask that trees be cut and bare before they are dropped off.



"Just make sure you take off all the ornaments, take off the lights, take off any nails or anything like that because these things are going through chippers and they can be dangerous when they have stuff like that," Petzold said.



There is also a five-tree limit per person. Anyone who would like to drop off more will have to pay a fee.