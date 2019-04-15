Rabbit Society lays out cautions for parents on Easter bunny adoptions

Tyler said shelters and the NM House Rabbit Society are over capacity. Anyone serious about caring for a bunny should adopt instead of shop. Their diet is also important to follow, said Tyler.

“They do require three main parts of their diet, so they should have unlimited hay, pellets, and a salad every night. And a salad should consist of a minimum of three different greens, so it’s a lot to do every day,” she said.

She said they need plenty of space to run around every day for a few hours, so they should not be caged all the time.

Rabbits are a decade commitment, but they can live to be older. That’s why Tyler said they’re not starter pets.

Parents need to consider what they would do once their kid goes to college or moves out.

Anyone interested in adopting or becoming a foster parent can visit the New Mexico House Rabbit Society web page.