Raccoons causing a ruckus in NE Albuquerque neighborhood

"They tend to do their business on my roof, in the same spot every week. I clean that weekly and it keeps coming back,” Higgins said.

He caught the raccoons using the doggy door on his motion-detecting infrared camera. They were entering his porch and prying open the lid to the dog food container. He’s since brought the dog food inside, but the raccoons keep coming back.

New Mexico Game and Fish officials said raccoons are protected furbearers in the state which means a person needs a license to hunt or trap them.

The best way to avoid nuisance raccoons is to remove food, like dog food or cat food and water sources. For continued problems, people can report the animals to New Mexico Game and Fish by calling 505-222-4700.