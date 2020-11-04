Race for the 13th Judicial District Attorney comes down to the wire

The Sandoval County Clerk’s Office had around 700 additional ballots to tally up Tuesday that were not included in the totals on the Secretary of State’s website. Jimenez leads Romo by around 100 votes.

“For any race, that is not a statewide race here in New Mexico,” said New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “Iff the final count is within a percentage point, that is going to go to an automatic recount.”

Toulouse Oliver said before any sort of recount, votes must first be canvassed. Local clerks around the state have already begin the process. Once the numbers are officials, if the breakdown remains the same, it could trigger an automatic recount.

“Voters, in one sense, they've already spoken,” Romo said. “We just have to add of their votes and see what the totals are, and we'll go from there.”

“I’m expecting this process to take a little bit longer, but I'm a patient man,” Jimenez said.

A winner will be declared even if a recount doesn’t yield different results.

“A candidate can win by one vote and in fact, we even have a provision for a tie here in New Mexico. If the ultimate final result of a race is a tie, then the two candidates will participate in a game of chance, and sometimes that means get a deck of cards and if you pick the high card then you win. It could be a coin flip,” Toulouse Oliver said.

During the recount process, the Secretary of State said they’ve occasionally seen numbers change slightly, which could be the fault of a machine that didn’t read the ballot, a stray mark or a faint mark.

KOB 4 will provide updates as the close race continues.