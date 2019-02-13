Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque

Megan Abundis
February 13, 2019 05:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Four shops in northeast Albuquerque received racist notes Tuesday night.

Mexican restaurant owners say the notes, which were addressed to the Mexican mafia, were shoved into their doors.

"I'm scared, ya know," said the owner of Taquerio Mexico, Roslio Hernandez. “I'm afraid, you never know if people are crazy right now."

The note says, “There’s nowhere to run, there’s nowhere to hide,” and “The Mexicans love to hate and to kill.”

The notes are similar to the threats Mexican restaurants received in July of 2018.

Police arrested Edelidio Wallace for leaving the notes, but he was found incompetent to stand trial and released.

Surveillance video did not catch whoever left the notes, However, Hernandez believes Edelidio is likely the person behind the threats.

“I was reading the note that the people left and I find it totally ridiculous. These are some of the hardest working people I've ever met," Hernandez said.

Police said leaving the notes is not necessarily a crime. However, they want any businesses that receive notes to report them.

