One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
July 03, 2019 07:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was killed when a Rail Runner train struck a vehicle on Candelaria near 2nd Street Wednesday.
Rail Runner spokesperson Augusta Meyers said the vehicle was stopped on the tracks when the train collided with it.
The people who were on the train at the time of the crash will have to wait until the investigation at the site is complete before they can be taken to another locaton.
Rail Runner officials also report that trains #515 SB and #516 NB will be delayed because of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: July 03, 2019 07:28 PM
Created: July 03, 2019 06:08 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved