One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
July 03, 2019 07:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was killed when a Rail Runner train struck a vehicle on Candelaria near 2nd Street Wednesday.

Advertisement

Rail Runner spokesperson Augusta Meyers said the vehicle was stopped on the tracks when the train collided with it.

The people who were on the train at the time of the crash will have to wait until the investigation at the site is complete before they can be taken to another locaton.

Rail Runner officials also report that trains #515 SB and #516 NB will be delayed because of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: July 03, 2019 07:28 PM
Created: July 03, 2019 06:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
Meow Wolf faces gender discrimination lawsuit
Meow Wolf faces gender discrimination lawsuit
Advertisement




One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
Zozobra ticket prices increasing on day of event
Zozobra ticket prices increasing on day of event
UNM faces public records problems, again
UNM faces public records problems, again
Officials: Fireworks pose a big poisoning risk during July Fourth
Officials: Fireworks pose a big poisoning risk during July Fourth
Fourth of July events across New Mexico
Fourth of July events across New Mexico